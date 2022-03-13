Thomas D. Clark, Jr.

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Thomas (Tom) Douglas Clark, Jr., 58, of Yakima, WA, lost his battle with sudden and aggressive cancer, March 5th, 2022, with family by his side. Tom was born July 29th, 1963, in Yakima, WA, to Thomas (Tom) Sr. and Gwen Clark. Tom attended West Valley High School and went on to work in the food service industry, climbing the ladder with Food Services of America.
He and his former wife, Kim Clark, moved around Washington State and Montana as he continued his career, and they built a family with two beautiful boys, Nicholas (Nick) James Clark and Thomas (Tommy) Edward Clark. The family eventually moved home to Yakima, and Tom began his successful career as a Real Estate Agent, following in the footsteps of his father.
He watched his boys play sports, attend and graduate West Valley High School, grow into remarkable young men, and marry their spouses. In 2015, Tom was blessed with another beautiful little boy, Austin Edward Clark. Austin brought so much youth, light, and love to Tom’s life in the last six years. Tom very much enjoyed going to soccer games, teaching him how to work in the yard, and spending time in his presence, simply just loving each other.
He enjoyed working in his immaculate yard, keeping up feeders and birth baths around his property, and tending to his abundant garden. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family. His sons were the light of his life.
Tom had an infectious sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was a caring and compassionate man who was adored by many.
He is survived by his parents, Tom Sr. and Gwen Clark of Yakima, WA; his sons and their spouses, Nick and Gabriella Clark, Tommy and Sophia Clark, and Austin Clark; brothers and their spouses, Marvin and Charlene Clark, Harry and Julie Clark, and Richard Clark; several beloved nieces and nephews; and his closest friends, Joe and Roz Holman.
On behalf of the Clark family, thank you to the staff at Memorial Hospital and Cottage in the Meadow for the care and kindness they showed to Tom and our family during this difficult time.
An intimate service will be held with family at a future date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
