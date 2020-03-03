Thomas C. Chandler passed away January 29, 2020 with his family at his side, at the Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA.
Tom was born in Mt. Vernon, WA on April 7, 1942 to George and Gladys (Knutson) Chandler. Later they moved to Toppenish, WA, where his father started Chandler Dist. Co. Tom graduated from Toppenish High School in 1960, and attended Yakima Valley College and graduated from Central Washington University.
His first employment was as a gas station attendant. He was a founding member of the Iron Angels Car Club, of which he was secretary. He was a 32 degree Master Mason Knights Templar, and also a member of the Afifi Temple Shriners, and past master of the Toppenish Lodge 178. He was a DeMolay Chapter advisor of Toppenish DeMolay, a member of the Toppenish Lions Club and the Toppenish Rodeo and Livestock Associations. He and his brother Skip built and operated My Brothers Place.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, snowmobiling, bowling and playing cards and spirits with his friends.
He is survived by his loving wife Cindy of 42 years; daughters Traci (Nate) Ziegler of Toppenish, WA, Tanya (Ron) Knapp of Pendleton, OR, and Sonia (Randy) Perrault of Yakima, WA, son Colby (Adriana) Pederson of North Bend, WA, sister Winnie (Ferd) Rouleau of Eugene, OR, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers George Jr., Glen (Skip), and David, nephew George III and niece Debora (Chandler) Kraft.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
