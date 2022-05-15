Thomas Allen Moore III, 77, died Thursday evening, May 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 29, 1945, in Yakima, Washington, to Tom and Dorothy Moore. He graduated from Marquette High School in 1963 and received his Master of Education from Central Washington University. Tom began his teaching career in California and moved back to the Yakima Valley in 1973, where he continued teaching at both the junior and high school levels. Tom finished his teaching career at the Juvenile Detention Center, where he touched so many young lives with his influential attitude and witty sense of humor. His love of poetry was endless and forged a forever connection with fellow colleagues Bodeen, Lovins, Grimes, and Peters.
Tom met Lisa, the love of his life, in 1996, and they were married on August 9, 1997. Eventually, they purchased their slice of Eden in the country. He loved having all of Lisa’s horses nearby so she could ride freely. His passion for animals kept their home full of rescued dogs and cats, which gave him much joy.
Tom was a wonderful father, husband, and brother. He enjoyed having his family around him, especially for holidays, birthdays, and other family get-togethers. Within the last three years of Tom’s life, he loved to go on excursions with his best buddy, Scotty, whether it was shooting guns or riding the side-by-side in the mountains. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman and was very much at home in the wilderness.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Allen Moore II and his mother, Dorothy Moore. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lisa Moore; his children Erin Moore, Denim Moore, and Meghan (Cameron) Travers; grandchildren Jade (John) Young, Sequoia Moore, Amber Cloward, Shayna Karel, Sage Cloward, Denim Moore Jr., Payton Travers, and Brooklin Travers. He is also survived by his biggest fan, his little sister Karla (Rick) Frenzel, and their children, Jennifer (Jim) Emmerson and Eric (Sarah) Frenzel.
Tom will always be known as a fighter, overcoming many trials in his life. He will be greatly missed. He is well with his soul.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Yakima Valley Pet Rescue, or a charity of one’s choice. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held later this summer.
