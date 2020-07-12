On June 21, 2020 our mother, Sally Schmitt, lost her husband of sixty years, Tom, Joe and Stacey, lost their father, and Cindy and Jaxson lost their grandfather. Born in Brooklyn, New York on July 22, 1939 to Nick and Julia Schmitt, Tom had three sisters, Arlene, Joan and Diane. He married Sally, his high school sweetheart, in 1960. Tom has two grandchildren, Cindy and Jaxson, and two great-grandchildren, Tommy and Wyatt.
Dad started working at a young age, spending many years learning construction alongside his father. His work ethic and ambition lead him to become a Radioman 1st Class in the U.S. Navy and in 1963, he joined the Suffolk County Police Department. He started as a patrol officer “walking the beat,” then advanced to undercover narcotics work. Through his success with narcotics, he was promoted to the homicide squad, earning him the title of Homicide Detective. He was well loved by his partners on the squad and he was a dedicated detective.
When dad retired, it was time for a change and the Big Sky country was calling his name. We packed up and moved to Montana, where he built a beautiful log home for our family. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours fishing the Yellowstone River. His journey then led us to Yakima, Washington where he became an active member of the Yakima Valley Sportsman Association and won many competitions trap shooting.
With every hope, every dream – he was there. Our dad was larger than life and he took pride in all he did. He was our protector and he was a committed father and grandfather. And with this obituary, Pop, we bid you farewell. We give our thanks and love for all the dreams you fulfilled. Please continue to protect us and watch over us. We will see you on the other side!
In lieu of sending flowers, donations are being accepted in Tom’s name at the Yakima Valley Sportsman Association.
Please send to: Yakima Valley Sportsman’s Association, PO Box 1542, Yakima, Washington 98907, 509-453-1873.
