Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Thomas A Bass III was born in Kirkland, WA to Thomas A Bass Jr. and Carol Ann Bass on August 19, 1953. Tom passed away on February 1, 2022 in Yakima, WA.
After he graduated from Issaquah High School Tom joined the Navy where he enjoyed serving his country. Upon leaving the Navy, Tom returned to the family ranch in the Wenas Valley. The Triple B Ranch was loved by many but no one more so than Tom.
Tom is survived by his son Jason Bass, daughter Carolynn Friesz, son-in-law Travis Friesz and granddaughter Kayla Friesz.
Tom lived a full and exemplary life with his dedication to his family and his faith. He was a loving father, grandfather and caring friend to many. He loved spending time outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping. He also enjoyed spoiling his only grandchild. He was a very warm hearted, generous and supportive man to everyone. His memory will be cherished by those lives he touched.
Services will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home Tuesday February 15th, 2022 at 1 pm.
