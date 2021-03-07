Valley Hills Funeral Home
Theron (Terry) LaRue, 93, died March 1, 2021 in Yakima, Washington. He was born April 21, 1927, in Peshtigo Wisconsin, the son of Cecil LaRue and Marvel Dye.
Theron served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged. He received the American Area Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Area Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and World War II Victory Ribbon. He married the love of his life LaVon Bentz in 1949 and they were married 63 years before her passing.
He enjoyed building old cars, racing, bowling, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, photography, C.B. Radio, and coaching softball. He was also very musical playing guitar, piano and harmonica.
He is survived by one son, Gary LaRue (Gloria), and five daughters, Linda Gott (Alan), Sheryl Guthrie (Ivan), Carol Ramirez (Samuel), Dawn Rodrigues and Gale Avila (David). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be Friday March 12, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Terrace Heights. A service of remembrance will be held Saturday March 13, 2021 at 10 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane) in Yakima, WA.
Following will be graveside services with Military Honors at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Due to covid restrictions, face masks must be worn by those able. There will be no tent or chairs and you must practice social distancing (at least 6 feet between all people or family groups) and it must be maintained.
In lieu of flowers please send to Children’s Miracle Network in Yakima or Yakima Humane Society. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In