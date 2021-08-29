Theron J. Lochner passed away August 16, 2021, in Chehalis, Washington, his home of six years. He was born July 22, 1929, to Carl and Eugenia Lochner in Louisville, Kentucky. He lived most of his life in Sunnyside, Washington.
Theron was an Eagle Scout; served in the U.S. Army; married Ella Mae Johnson on December 6, 1953 in Sunnyside; and worked at Giffins and then Home Lumber for 35 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Sunnyside where he sang in the choir and directed the youth choir for several years. He also was a member of Sunnyside Masonic Lodge #138.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Mae Lochner; sons, Kenneth (Betty) Lochner of Olympia, and Jim (Sharon) Lochner of Olympia; daughters, Teresa Lochner of Olympia, and Sandra (Gary) McDowell of Naches, Washington; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family celebrated his life with a picnic on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home in Chehalis.
