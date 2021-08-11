Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Theresa “Tiki” Anne Davis Johanns passed away peacefully at home on August 2nd, 2021, in Selah, Washington.
Theresa was born in Seattle, Washington to Bernice and William Davis on November 16th, 1962. She was the youngest of five children. In 1970, the family moved to Port Orchard, Washington. It was during this time that she met the man that would decades later become her husband and best friend, Donnie Johanns.
Although Theresa did not graduate high school with her class, she received her GED and pursued nursing school at Yakima Valley College in 1989. After graduation, she worked as a Registered Nurse at Good Samaritan Health Care Center, in-home health care through Providence Hospital and Crescent Health Care. In 2000, she found the job of her dreams at the Yakima Valley School in Selah, WA. She considered the staff and residents family and always went above and beyond to bring joy and humor into their lives.
Theresa had a lifelong love for animals, antiques, music, and all things thrilling or spooky. Her pets included rats, ferrets, tarantulas, hamsters, guinea pigs, horses, rabbits, cats, and dogs. When she wasn’t at home with them, she was hunting treasure at estate or yard sales throughout the valley. Her favorite holiday was Halloween and many of the decorations stayed up year-round. She was fascinated by horror movies and novels, haunted houses, and Victorian Mourning memorabilia.
Theresa will be remembered by her family and friends as a fearless rebel with an enormous desire to love all things great or small.
Theresa is survived by her husband Donald Johanns; mother Bernice Davis; daughters Merrissa Davis, Mary (Anthony) Blue and Rose (Matt) Hiller; stepdaughter Donalynn Johanns; stepson Alden Johanns; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four nephews and five nieces. She was preceded in death by her father William Davis; brothers Larry, Joe, and Pete; sister Jenny; and lifelong friend Lee Hubert.
A small family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
