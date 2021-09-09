Theresa Renee Kruger was born on March 9th, 1973 in Yakima, WA. God chose to take her to heaven on August 26th, 2021 at the age of 48.
She entered this world a broken angel. We may never understand God’s intentions, but we do know she brought love and joy to those around her. Her laughter and smiles were often contagious, and those closest to her would attest that she gave more than she received. We know with much joy that our broken angel is now whole and free to fly in the heavens above. Theresa is survived by her parents, Ron and Anne Kruger, her sisters, Christine and Kim, and her brothers Greg, Gary and Bill.
We would also like to thank all of her caregivers at Yakima Valley School for all their years of service and devotion to our beloved Theresa.
