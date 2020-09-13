Valley Hills Funeral Home
Theresa E. Schneider (Sharp) was born in BadOrb, Germany October 3rd, 1955. She passed unexpectedly on September 9th, 2020 at the age of 64. Theresa was the loving wife of Lyle R. Schneider Jr. for 41 years, and a mother of 4 children; Lyle III, Justin, Sarah and Joshua. Theresa and Lyle were dairy farmers for 18 years in Auburn, WA shipping milk to Dairy Gold. In 2005 they moved to Selah, WA and started another ranching adventure. Side by side they ran a beef cattle ranch, grew hay to sell and Theresa’s favorite, raising goats. Each day had it’s obstacles but also had it’s rewards. Theresa loved her animals especially her little dog “Pickles” and her pug “Tuggles.”
Besides working hard, Theresa could play hard as well. They enjoyed being part of the Des Moines Yacht Club, Totem Yacht Club, and always participated in their events. We have lost a wife, daughter, mother sister, aunt , cousin and best friend. We will miss her more than words could say. We will remember in our hearts her beautiful smile, open and kind soul. She was a hard working woman, outgoing to her customers that she enjoyed sharing stories with, bit sassy and classy but always had a git about herself and an uplifting funny attitude towards everyone.
Theresa is preceded in death by 1st son Lyle III (passed 1994). Theresa is lovingly survived by her husband Lyle Schneider Jr., son Justin (wife Kendra and granddaughter Harlyn), daughter Sarah (wonderful partner Matt) and son Joshua. Her parents Richard (Dick) and Elisabeth Sharp and their two daughters Bridgette Belknap (partner Sam) and Kathy Woodman (Tom passed 2018).
Be assured Theresa loved us all and will continue to watch over her family from above. As she always said “Love Y’all.”
Viewing is to be held Thursday September 17, 2020 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Yakima. Graveside is scheduled at Wenas Cemetery for Saturday September 19, 2020 at 1 pm, followed by a gathering at home for friends and family. If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com.
