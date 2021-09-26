Theodore Mark Marquis, Ted Marquis Jr. “Teddy” was born on August 22, 1954 at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, WA. Ted passed away in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico on September 11, 2021 after a brief illness. Ted was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle.
Ted loved the outdoors and road trips, the longer the better. This was a good thing since his career at Marq Enterprises as a salesman kept him on the road. Throughout his life he had many different passions some of which were farming, gardening, fishing, raising cattle and horses. Ted was always on the move he loved a new adventure and could never stay in one place too long.
He was an amazing caretaker whether it was a child or an ill loved one, he was always there to help and care for them. His sweet smile will be missed by everyone he loved. He is survived by his daughter DJ (GW), son Mike (Shauna), his favorite grandson Cody, sisters: Joanne, Debra, and Annette, brothers: Vince, Rocky, Trent, Todd, and Jay, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his dad Ted Sr., mom Rose, and his wife Cathy the love of his life and partner in crime.
Ted’s final resting place will be with his wife Cathy in Glenwood, WA at the base of Mt. Adams, a place he loved and held dear. A portion of his ashes will be spread in the ocean, this will be planned at a late date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in