Dear Heavenly Father,
Thank you for giving us an awesome Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great-Grandmother and Auntie to many, Thelma Bales Devine. You gave her life on January 21, 1918, to Elmer W Bales and Neva Smith Bales in Bellevue, Idaho. Her family moved to Long Beach, WA in 1925 where she was raised and graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1936. You brought her together with her future husband, Edward R Devine, at the dances at the Rebecca Hall at Long Beach. Ed was from Buffalo, New York and in the Civilian Conservation Corps stationed in Fort Canby near Ilwaco. You blessed them in marriage in 1936 and gave them two sons, James and Michael Devine. You gave them 63 years together before Ed passed away in 1999.
Thelma followed your plan to move from Pasco, WA back to Yakima, WA where she and Ed had lived with their sons from 1948 to 1956. You helped guide her to her new home at Living Care Apartments at 40th and Summitview. She thanked you many times for the many new friends she made at her new home. She felt very blessed that you allowed her to celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2018 with family, her Living Care friends, and others. What a joy it was for her!
Your heavenly plan for her was to move to the Summitview Healthcare Center where you provided the wonderful caring, loving nurses and health care staff. She wanted to be with you for some time and you called her home on Friday, May 15. 2020 at the age of 102. Thank you, Father, for allowing us to have her in our lives.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Ed Devine, grandson Bruce Devine, sister Elsie Whitten, brothers Elmer and Wallace Bales, and granddaughter Marinella Pagdilo.
Special thanks to Linda Robinson and Bob Schroeder who were constant visitors and to the staff at Summitview Health Center for the wonderful care she received.
Because of the Covid-19 virus, no memorial service is planned at this time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
