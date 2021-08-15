Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Ltd.
Teuntje Marie Van Wingerden, age 96, of Sunnyside, WA passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Amber Hill Assisted Living in Prosser. She was born February 3, 1925, to John William Van Belle and Maaike Teuntje Verhoeven in Oud Beijerland, the Netherlands. On December 28, 1948, she married John Van Wingerden and together immigrated to the United States on February 18, 1949. He founded Van Wingerden Landscaping and she became a homemaker. She was an active member of the Netherlands Reformed Congregation. Her joys were serving God, her family, and her church. She spent hours reading, cross stitching and crocheting.
She is survived by her children, Arie Van Wingerden and wife Agnes of Sunnyside, WA; Maaike Van Wingerden of Sunnyside, WA; Sjaane Heikoop and husband Chris of Diamond City, Alberta, John Van Wingerden and wife Deanna of Sunnyside, WA; Bill Van Wingerden and wife Anne-Marie of Doon, IA; and Janny Visser and husband Art of Calgary; 22 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 1 brother, John Van Belle of Yakima, WA and 3 sisters, Maria Van Tol of Ontario, Canada, Maye Penas of Wisconsin and Arina Vierck of Yakima, WA. She is preceded in death by her husband and by 1 brother, Arch Van Belle.
Viewing and visitation will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside WA. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA. In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Teuntje’s memory may contribute to the Trinity Reformed Christian School. Those wishing to sign Teuntje’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
