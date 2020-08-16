Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Terry Wayne Rogers passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Christ on July 23rd, 2020. Terry was born on October 22nd, 1958 to Wayne McDowell Rogers and Patricia Ann Warner. Terry spent the early part of his life in Renton, Washington and then moved with his dad, mom, older brother Bruce and younger brother Randy to Yakima in the early 1960’s. Terry spent the remainder of his life in the Yakima area.
Terry was the second of four brothers. Terry and his brothers enjoyed playing football together, two on two. The teams were always Terry and Randy versus Bruce and Danny. Terry was the quarterback and Randy the wide receiver, together as a team they were unstoppable. Bruce and Danny always put up a good challenge, but at the end of the game, it was always Terry and Randy coming out on top.
Terry was an amazing artist, Disney characters were his favorite drawings and he had at one time in his life aspired to work for the Disney corporation. He painted murals on nursery walls as well as signs for businesses. Terry was loyal and hardworking as he worked for the Mercy Theaters as a teenager and then on to Valley Evaporators and finally Tree Top in Selah, Washington where he spent the last 35 years of his life.
Terry loved being a dad to his daughter and son, both of whom he was very proud of. He would do anything for them. All they had to do was ask.
Terry loved to help people and would often give the necessary resources to get them on their feet or help them in getting things they needed for a more comfortable life. Terry loved the Lord and would read his bible to deepen his love for Christ and his understanding of God’s nature.
The last year of Terry’s life was difficult for him. In June of 2019, he fell at work and broke his hip. Terry worked hard on recovering, but grew worse throughout the year with other health issues posing challenges to his recovery. Terry moved in with his brother Danny, and sister in law Robyn. He often sat outside enjoying the many flowers and waterfall in the backyard. He would say how much he enjoyed being there and being with family. Terry dealt with anxiety and found that playing Yahtzee with Robyn put his mind at ease. They played many, many games of Yahtzee. Family was important to him and he often asked how his many nieces and nephews were doing as well as his brothers, but no one was as important to him as his daughter and son.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Patricia Rogers, and a great nephew, Tre’ Anderson. Terry is survived by his daughter and her husband, and his son, along with three brothers, Bruce Rogers, Randy Rogers and wife Kelly, Danny Rogers and wife Robyn, many nieces and nephews as well as friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) at 1:00 pm. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In