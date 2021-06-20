We regretfully announce the passing of Terry Paul Rivard (73), who passed away quietly at Cottage in the Meadow on June 9, 2021.
He will forever be remembered by his family and friends.
No service will take place, at Terry’s request.
We appreciate everyone’s love and support during this time.
Terry was predeceased by his wife Cindy and parents Lloyd and Marg Rivard and Janet Taylor.
Any donations or gifts are asked to be given to the Cottage in the Meadow in Terry’s name for all the exceptional care they provided him.
“There is no greater pleasure in the world than riding a good horse.” Be at peace Dad and enjoy your eternal ride.
