Terry Owen Garrison, 74, passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2021. He lived and enjoyed life on his own terms. Terry was born in Yakima on April 21, 1947 to Clarence and Bertha Garrison. He lived all his life in the Yakima Valley area. He graduated from Naches High School and married Susan Brody in 1965. Together they had two daughters, Kima and Stephanie.
Terry was a baker for Snyder’s Bakery for many years as well as a custodian for the Yakima School District. Terry also owned Dock’s Juice Bar for about 6 years. Health was very important to him and he was vegan for many years! He enjoyed getting together with family and friends and was very active in the A.A. community. He considered his A.A. “birthday” to be just as important (or more) than his actual birthday. He celebrated more than 35 years of sobriety. Volunteering was a big part of his life and he volunteered weekly for many years at Habitat for Humanity in Yakima. He enjoyed antiques, classic cars, and finding treasures at garage sales. Mushroom “hunting” was a recent passion of his.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bertha Garrison, his brother Bob Garrison, and sister Joanne Garrison. He is survived by two sisters, Nancy (Denny) Fewel of Gleed and Cherie (Greg) Meloy of Wenas, daughters Kima Garrison of Portland and Stephanie (Kevin Durrell) of Sherwood, Oregon, and their child (Terry’s grandchild) Tayte Durrell of Sherwood, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of his Life will be held in April of 2022, which would have been his 75th birthday. Terry was a gentle and giving spirit with a playful sense of humor who will be missed by many. Donations in his memory can be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Spokane and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
