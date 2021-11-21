Terry O. Cooley Sr. was born September 30, 1948 in Toppenish, WA. While surrounded by his loved ones at home, reunited with his parents and brothers; he took the hand of our Creator and crossed over November 11, 2021.
In high school, Terry enjoyed sports. He played football as a varsity quarterback. He had many highlight moments and victories.
There’s so much to this man’s life, so many stories, friends made, relationships grown (personal and professional) along the way that lasted till the end.
Terry was a hunter, fisherman, and avid storyteller. He told numerous stories about hunting a variety of critters. Sitting on a stand, busting brush on a drive, and training his dogs to point. Torturous miles up, down, through and over canyons of the six prong chasing chuckar and huns. He would cruise in the Blazer with the top off down Pumphouse Road looking for jackrabbits. Folding up coyotes on a flat-out run at what seemed like a mile away in the middle of a wheat field. His stories about fishing seldom were about the one that got away, but more about who he was with, how much fun it was, how many miles of creek, river or stream were walked or hiked to get to the next hole and how many were landed and put on the stringer or in the creel. His fingers were stained pink by Pautzkes, and dirt was under his fingernails from searching for the perfect nightcrawler. The man loved to hunt, fish, camp and tell stories when he wasn’t able to.
Terry had a disciplined business sense. Whether it was driving truck, managing a lumber yard in Mabton & then in Port Angeles, operating a wrecker or repairing vehicles in his shop at the Toppenish Auto Bone Yard. The Bone Yard was Terry’s second home. Terry bought the Auto Bone Yard with his father in 1977. He became sole owner in 1995, and then had the joy of sharing his life’s work with his wife and then later with his son Tim for the past 20+ years. Terry was talented and dependable.
Terry had a very protective gene, observable in his love and care for his wife of 45 years, Beverly, and their children. Terry Jr., Candice, Tim and like a son Shawn Everett were deeply loved.
Many times, Terry was the man who gave assistance to someone who was in a very tight fix. His heart was as big as his smile. If you were his friend, you were fortunate.
So many people that this man has influenced and so many that have touched his life… Gone before him and here left behind…
Preceded in death by his brothers Dale Cooley & Steven E. Cooley, and mother and father Merle & Steve Cooley.
Survived by his wife Beverly Cooley; children: Terry Cooley Jr. (Jana Cooley), Timothy Cooley, Candice Jones (Chris Jones) & Shawn Everett (Charito Everett); grandchildren: Loreli, Gryffin, Jesse, Desi, and Jasmin; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
