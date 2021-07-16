Terry Carter Naught passed away December 29, 2020 in North Carolina. A memorial service will be held at the Bickleton Pioneer Picnic grounds grandstand stage on July 24 at 5 p.m. Terry was born October 9, 1940 to Harold P. Naught and Vernice D. Naught at Yakima, Washington. Terry graduated from Bickleton High School, went on to attend Oregon Tech, and then served in the US Army in Germany. He returned to Bickleton and farmed with his father and his brother for 29 years. He worked for several years at the landfill in Roosevelt, WA. Terry was active for 30 years in the Pioneer Picnic and Rodeo, being a Trustee for several years and was Picnic President in 2007. He was a member of the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church. He was also a member of the Sunnyside, Washington VFW post. Terry enjoyed his horses and did trail riding, team penning, riding with his children and grandchildren. He liked to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jeanine Naught of North Carolina, two sons, Jay Osborne of Seattle, and Craig Osborne and wife Tonya of Bickleton, one stepson, Nicholas Bowen, two stepdaughters, Cheri Seigfried, and Juanita Mains, and one brother, Stephen Naught and wife Judy of Bickleton, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be given to the Bickleton Pioneer Picnic Rodeo or the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church.
