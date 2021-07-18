Terrence “Terry” James Morgan, age 79, passed away on July 6th, 2021 at his home with his family. Terry was born March 31st, 1942 in Ontonagon, Michigan to Russ and Adah Morgan.
After graduation, Terry served in the United States Coast Guard. Upon completion of service he moved to Redmond, WA where he met the love of his life, Connie Baier. Terry and Connie were married on December 8th, 1969.
Terry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Connie; his two daughters, Ange (Juan) and Tammie (Tom); five grandchildren: Casey (Skye), Alex, Kody, Cole, and Hannah; great-granddaughters, Azalia and Isabelle; brother Russ; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Mike.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Veterans Cemetery in Spokane or Columbia Basin Cancer Center in Moses Lake.
