Terrance “Terry” McKenna

Terrance “Terry” E. McKenna, age 64, died peacefully at his home in Yakima on May 10, 2022, with his son, Michael, at his side.
Terry was born in Japan to parents, Barbara and John McKenna, at Tachikawa Air Base on June 23, 1957. He was raised in Yakima with his three brothers, attending Nob Hill Elementary, Wilson Jr. High, and graduating from Eisenhower High School. In his senior year at Ike, he won the state wrestling championship with a 26-0 record (he and his two brothers were inducted into the Eisenhower Hall of Fame in 2020). He then attended Columbia University for two years but wasn’t fond of the city. Upon his return to Yakima, he enlisted in the Army for two years.
Terry began working in the fruit industry at Washington Fruit. As a salesman, he was always the first guy there in the early morning. He loved every minute of setting up deals and interacting with customers.
Outside of work, Terry had a need for speed on the land, water, and air. First with his 1970 Ford Torino GT and multiple motorcycles, then by hauling his boat to Vantage, which was a place that offered him water, space, and sunshine, whether he was driving the boat, being pulled behind it on one ski, or cruising atop a jet ski. He also learned to fly planes and Ultra Lites and he earned his pilot’s license. Terry was always interested in the top speed of all his toys!
Terry was preceded in death by his younger brother, Brian. He is survived by his son Michael, brothers Steve (Julie) and Mark (Karen), and five nieces and their families.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901) with a reception to follow.
