Terie (Tuman) Ellis, born May 19, 1954 to Pearl (Peggy) Eggar and Gerald Tuman in Livingston, Montana, passed away on May 27, 2021 with her husband and daughters by her side, in Yakima, Washington. Terie’s parents preceded her in death. Terie is survived by her husband of 33 years, James (Jim) Ellis of Selah, Washington; daughter Jamilyn Ellis of Yakima; daughter Jennifer Ellis (TC Rubio) of Kennewick; daughter Jessica Ellis-Charlton (Cody) of Zillah; and brother Thomas Tuman (Susan) of Belt, Montana. Grandchildren are Alyssa Rubio of Kennewick, Washington, Logan Ellis-Hobbs of Yakima, Washington, Bently, Mya and Bailee Ellis-Charlton of Zillah, Washington. She is also survived by a nephew, Joshua Tuman, of Helena, Montana.
Terie was raised in Great Falls, Montana. She often spent summers with her maternal grandparents, John and Phyllis Eggar, in Livingston, Montana. Terie began dance as a young child and enjoyed all forms of dance throughout her life, especially belly dancing. In 1982, Terie graduated from the University of Montana school of business with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She has been a CPA ever since. Terie married Jim in 1988 and the two lived in Kalispell, Montana until moving to Selah, Washington in 1997. In 2000, with a full-time job and three children, Terie graduated from Washington State University with a Master’s in Business Administration after taking night classes through the duration of the program. Terie graduated with honors in both her undergraduate and graduate programs. Between 2009 and 2011, Terie had also completed 80% of the curriculum towards a second Master’s degree in Taxation from Golden Gate University. Professionally, Terie enjoyed travelling and working as an executive practicing international tax accountant. As a CPA, Terie had experience in both large and small CPA firms, before opening her own consulting firm in 2015. Terie particularly enjoyed being able to help small business owners get started correctly and keeping them on track. Terie received many accolades through her time as an accounting professional. She was also a member of The Rotary Club of Yakima and spent time on the Board of EPIC.
Family was important to Terie, and being a grandmother was her most cherished role. She said that her grandkids were her favorite people. She lit up when in the presence of, or talking about, any of her grandchildren. With her family, she loved boating on lakes and hosting family get togethers at the family home. Terie enjoyed growing gardens filled with varieties of flowers and found that to be relaxing. Terie was the cornerstone of her family, and we know the combination of us will never be able to replace the knowledge and heart that she possessed.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936).
