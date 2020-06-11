Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Teresa (Lopez) Alcala passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on June 9th, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born October 3rd, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas to Petra and Julio Rodriguez. She met and married the love of her life Luis Alcala in Edinburg, Texas on April 1st, 1952 and enjoyed being married for 67 years. They moved to Washington state in 1953.
Teresa and her dear husband had eight beautiful children. She is survived by children Linda Andrews (Frank), Irma Lange, Helen Andrews (Don), Louis Alcala (Shelley), Sam Alcala, Irene Perez (Ray), and Delia Salas (David). She is also survived by 24 grandkids, 39 great-grandchildren and her sisters Esther Padron and Rachel Areyalo.
She was preceded in death by her husband Luis Alcala and one son, Jesse Alcala, and her brother Simon Lopez and her sister Alicia Marriquín. She worked at Stokelys and Del Monte Corporation in Zillah and Toppenish for 40 years and retired in 1993. She enjoyed making tamales for her family, creating ceramics, and watching her grandkids play sports. Teresa could be found watching her beloved Mariners, game shows and basketball in her spare time. She loved going to Legends Casino where she played on her two favorite slot machines, Cleopatra and Piggy Piggy. Even if they were being used, people would get up and give her their spot on the slot machines because they knew she ALWAYS won on them!
Love was not hard to find in Teresa’s household. She remembered everyone and everything and if she loved you, you sure knew it because she’d tell you every time she saw you! Teresa will be remembered for her kind heart and generosity. She will be dearly missed by all of her familia y amigos. She will always be the wind beneath our wings.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Washington. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Zillah Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Teresa’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
