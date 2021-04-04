Valley Hills Funeral Home
Mother Teresa passed away on 3/30/2021. We lost a person that has touched the souls of so many.
Teresa Kay Cruz (Heichel) was 57 years young. She was a daughter, sister, mother, grandma, aunt, and friend to every soul she came in contact with. She will never be forgotten. She leaves behind a husband, two daughters, a son, and too many adopted kids to count. The people that know her know that she would have you talking to her for hours spilling your guts out to her. She was always there to talk too. She listened to what ever you had to say. Her soul was one of a kind. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
