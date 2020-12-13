Teresa Irene Paulson (Zimmerman) passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 due to Covid-19, at the age of 93. She was born in Yakima, Washington on December 30, 1926 to Mary (Moore) and Joseph Zimmerman.
Teresa was preceded in death by her husband Dwight; her son Gary; her parents Mary and Joseph; her brothers Jimmy, Joe, and John; and her sisters Marianna, Florence, and Cate. She is survived by her daughter Janice Laurent; son Mike (Kathy); sister Marguerite Marks; and her three grandchildren, Jeff, Katie, and Becky.
Teresa was the daughter of immigrants. Her father Joseph’s family left Russia when he was 14 during the Bolshevik revolution and her mother Mary’s family left Ireland during the potato famine to become dirt-poor farmers in Canada. Her father Joe, with his thick Prussian accent, worked for many years at St. Elizabeth Hospital and the Yakima Firing Center as a maintenance engineer. The Zimmermans were active members of St. Paul Catholic Church for many years.
Teresa Zimmerman was raised on a small 5-acre farm located on South 10th Avenue well within current Yakima city boundaries. It was here, in a house without indoor plumbing and a horse named Babe, that she found her fondest memories of growing up in Yakima. Teresa wrote about her sweet and simple childhood: “We always had a huge garden. My mom planted fun food for us kids, usually peanuts and ground cherries and we always had a couple of rows of peas to eat raw. Mom cut our hair, canned fruit, and for two weeks in September took us kids to the hop field to pick hops. That is how we earned money for school clothes. We got our first radio in 1931 when radio was only on for three hours a day. We saved money for this radio by selling milk from our cows and corn, potatoes, and green beans out of the garden.”
Teresa Zimmerman married Dwight W Paulson on May 11, 1946 and had three children all four years apart: Janice, Gary, and Mike. Teresa was a homemaker for many years until 1960 when she began working at the front window of Miner’s Drive-In. After Miner’s, she opened and managed the lunch counter at JC Penney in the Yakima Mall. It was very exciting for her to be in charge of running the operation, from planning the menu to ordering supplies. She always loved both her co-workers and customers at Miner’s and Penney’s.
After retiring from Penney’s and becoming an empty-nester with Dwight, Teresa devoted herself to her yard and developed a proper butterfly and bird garden. Her backyard was like being in an aviary, she loved keeping a journal of birds that she attracted such as the Cedar Waxwing and Western Tanager. Teresa’s birding garden was featured on local news programs and she occasionally taught classes at Loo Wit nursery.
Teresa’s special happy place was being with and often caring for her grandchildren. With Jeff, she provided him a warm and loving home to walk home to after grade school, greeting him with a fun snack and a listening heart. For Katie and Becky, she devoted a section of her living room as a dedicated children’s library with special reading chairs. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and they still think of her as “friend” rather than Grandma.
Teresa also had a special place in her heart for her many pets. She often had a very animated relationship with her pets reminiscent of Dr. Doolittle.
Teresa recommitted her Christian faith in 1976 and maintained countless journals of reflections and prayers over the years. Her faith never failed her and she tried mightily to never fail it. She attended Shiloh Christian Center and Yakima Christian Missionary Alliance churches for many years and formed many deep rewarding friendships.
From the bottom of our hearts we thank Living Care for their compassionate care of Teresa for the last five years of her life. In particular, Amy Ross went above and beyond the call of duty. We are overwhelmed with gratitude that Teresa was able to be a special part of the Living Care family, knowing that her radiant smile will be missed.
No service will be held. To honor Teresa, donations may be made to the Yakima Humane Society (www.yakimahumane.org/donation-programs) or the Yakima Arboretum (www.ahtrees.org/support/donate).
