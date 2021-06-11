April 21, 1968 - October 4, 2020
Teresa left us too soon. She was born on April 21, 1968 in Boise, Idaho to Richard and Catherine (Higgins) Godfrey. She was the third of three children Dick and Cathie would raise. After 11 moves that would take the family to small mill towns in Canada, Oregon, California, Louisiana, and Idaho, the family settled in Yakima, WA.
Teresa graduated from West Valley High School in 1986 and University of Washington in 1990. She was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
Her career started at the Seattle YMCA, later at CBRichardEllis and finally at Group Health/Kaiser Permanente. She was passionate about her work and truly enjoyed the friendships she built.
Her greatest accomplishments and source of joy are her children, Nathan (19) and Gabrielle “Gabi” (14) Smith. She raised fantastic kids who flourished under the upbringing of a selfless mother. Nathan is a rising sophomore at University of Kansas in Lawrence. Gabi is a very accomplished volleyball player and recent 8th grade grad from Our Lady of Guadalupe in West Seattle. The OLG school, church and community have been a source of strength and support for Teresa and the kids over the past 15 years. Gabi will attend Seattle Preparatory this fall.
Along with her children, Teresa is survived by her mother Catherine Mary Higgins Godfrey, her sister Mollie Godfrey Jensen, brother-in-law Kris Jensen and nephews Aidan and Luke.
We will celebrate her life in a private memorial at Our Lady of Guadalupe on June 18. Remembrances can be made at Teresa-Godfrey@ForeverMissed.com or kids’ education fund at https://gofund.me/aaa24bf2.
