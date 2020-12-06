Valley Hills Funeral Home
Teresa Ceja Romero Gamet, 87, of Wapato, WA, passed away on November 28, 2020, at Cottage in the Meadow.
Teresa was born on November 8, 1933, in La Cuestita, Chavinda, Mexico to her parents Miguel Ceja Romero and Irene Romero Avila. Teresa was married to James Gabor Gamet Sr. and Felimon Ruelas; she is predeceased by them.
Teresa worked many years at Del Monte until she retired 6 years ago and would still be working there if her family let her.
She was very involved with St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.
Teresa’s hobbies included gardening and she could grow anything. She loved her roses and her other plants and she would talk to them and they flourished.
Teresa was the most God-loving, caring lady who loved her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Many people call her a saint. She was selfless and always caring for others with blessings, prayers, massages, food and guidance. She touched the lives of everyone who met her. Teresa was a warrior and she fought a tough battle and never complained. Up until her last days she was laughing, joking and showing her love by blowing kisses, giving hugs and her infamous blessings. She passed peacefully with family by her side. Because of her, we are the people we are today. The ache in our hearts is deep, but it’s a reminder that love never dies.
She is survived by her son, James Antonio Gamet Sr. and Tina Gamet of Yakima, WA, daughter, Maria Gamet and Andrew McPherson of Caldwell, Idaho, daughter, Irene Gamet of Wapato, WA, son, George Gamet of Cupertino, CA, daughter, Virginia Gamet of Seattle, WA, son Albert Gamet and Patty Gamet of Yakima, WA, grandchildren James Gamet Jr. and Rene Gamet of Troutdale, OR and Kristina Gamet of Troutdale, OR, her siblings, Maria Agbisit, Wapato, WA, Miguel Ceja, Wapato, WA, Ralphael Ceja, Yakima, WA, Josefa Ceja, Wapato, WA, Trinidad Gamet, Pontiac, Michigan and Chavela Gonzalez of Santa Ana, CA, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held December 7, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA with the Rosary to start at 4:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held December 8, 11:00 a.m., at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Burial to follow at Reservation Memorial Park in Wapato. Reception to be held in the spring 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In