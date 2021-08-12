Teodulo Tapia Veloz

Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Ltd.
Teodulo (Ted) Tapia Veloz, a longtime resident of Grandview, Washington, passed away peacefully at home, August 10, 2021 at the age of 98, with his family by his side.
He was born March 22, 1923 in El Varal, Jalisco, Mexico. As a young man, Ted worked as a baker, a shoe cobbler, and field hand. He met and married Maria Elena Cruz and they began their life together as migrant workers, traveling across the U.S. to find work. They eventually settled in Grandview to raise their young family. Ted and Elena were married for 49 years at the time of her passing.
Ted enjoyed woodworking, fishing and tending to his garden, but his greatest joy was spending time with family, especially Sunday afternoon barbecues. He loved telling stories and enjoyed watching his grandkids and great-grandkids play in the backyard. Birthdays and holidays were filled with love and laughter that always brought a smile to his face.
In 1999, Ted was blessed to marry Maria San Juana Mendoza (Juanita) who loved and cared for him with all her heart.
Ted is survived by his wife, Juanita; son Joe (Karen), son Ruben (Silvia), daughter Gloria Schwisow (Bob) all of Grandview, WA; daughter Alice Von Moos (Jim) and son Dan (Lisa) of Prosser, WA, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandson on the way.
Viewing and visitation will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021, 4:00-7:00 pm at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview, Washington. The memorial service is planned for Monday, August 16, 10:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grandview, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Heartlinks Hospice or to a favorite charity. Those wishing to sign Ted’s memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
