Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Ted Everett Adams, 79, of Yakima, WA passed away on November 12, 2021 with family by his side. Dad was blessed to have spent the last few weeks of his life with his angel (turd) of a sister, Charlene. Charlene opened her home and made sure that dad was well taken care of and not alone. Even though it was a short six weeks, the memories will be cherished and will last a lifetime.
Dad graduated from A.C. Davis High School and went on to join the Air Force. Dad was stationed in Roswell, NM where he met his future wife, Beverly Buchanan. After they got married, they moved to Yakima to start their family.
Dad worked many years with Jess Lindeman at Northwest Equipment where he found his love for Lindeman tractors and devoted his time to continue the legacy of the Lindeman name.
Throughout his life, he was involved in many things from coaching little league with his kids and grandson, to taking his kids to tournaments. Dad built an entire irrigation system for his church, and he helped with anything that was asked of him. His heart was in helping others.
Dad loved to square and round dance, walking his dogs, taking pictures, spending time with family, and watching his grandkids play sports. Dad will be remembered for his kind and giving heart.
Dad is survived by his sister Charlene Pool, his three children, Thomas (Tori), Michael (Carisa), and Kimberley (Mitch), his six grandchildren, Trace, Brian (Jenna), Tyra, Jennifer, Taye (Jessica), and Tealy, his seven great-grandchildren, Annamelia, Kathleen, Miles, Kylie, Birdie, Lincoln, and Archer Everett, and his four-legged daughter, Lilly.
Viewing is scheduled for Monday, November 22, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in