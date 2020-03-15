June 13, 1928 - March 10, 2020
Theodore Arnold Carrell was born June 13, 1928 in Beaverlodge, Alberta, Canada to Harry and Anna (Johnson) Carrell. The youngest of four children, he moved with his family as a toddler to Buena, Washington. He grew up there surrounded by family, enjoying and working the family orchard. Ted graduated from Toppenish High School in 1946. He immediately joined the Marines and served his country proudly. In 1951 he married Elizabeth Putnam. They moved to Yakima where they raised their three children. Ted spent most of his career as a truck driver. He was a likeable guy, easy-going, with a quick sense of humor. He loved the outdoors, and he loved his family.
Ted is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Liz; his son John; his parents; and his three sisters: Wilma, Wanda, and Olive Jane.
He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law: Deborah and Don Bailey, and Marjorie and Curt Sloon; six grandchildren: Margo Bailey, Bryan (Andrea) Bailey, Michelle (Stephen) Guyette, Christine (Daniel) Golyn, Jackie Carrell, and Jodi Carrell; four great-grandchildren: Sierra, Dakota, Grayson, and Vinessa; and numerous nieces and nephews, including his good friend Chuck Hall.
The greatest measure of a man is how much his family loved him. Ted was a great man.
A Funeral Service is planned for Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Paul Cathedral at 10:00 am followed by a Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery.
