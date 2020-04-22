Valley Hills Funeral Home
Ted A. Jensen went to Heaven April 19, 2020 at the age of 95 after a long struggle with multiple physical conditions. He was born March 26, 1925 to Theodore A. Jensen and Bessie May (Bales) Jensen at home in Gromore area of West Valley, Yakima, Washington. He was raised on an 80-acre farm where he developed his many mechanical and farming skills. He seldom ran into something he couldn’t fix and because of this he was in demand within the family as the one everyone else looked onto for help.
Dad had a beautiful lyric tenor voice and sang for many groups and weddings in the Yakima Valley during the ‘40’s and ‘50’s. He was a two-time winner of the All State singing competition for high school students and received a four-year vocal scholarship for Men’s Glee Club at Gonzaga University. It was during the last year of his university career that he met Beth Baum and, as he told it, fell head over heels in love! After a brief courtship they were married and remained inseparable until her demise from Alzheimer’s in November of 2011. Together they had two children, Ted Jr. in 1948 and daughter Karen in 1954. Over the 64 years that they were married they traveled to more than 50 countries and shared many adventures.
Ted taught at Ahtanum grade school for many years and counted those as some of the most rewarding years in his life. He kept in touch with several students over the years. After retirement from teaching he and Beth moved to Westport Grayland area and became antiques dealers in the ‘80’s and ‘90’s. They did very well and were able to travel the world purchasing merchandise for the shop in Naches where they continued their antique business until finally selling the shop and moving to Yakima.
Dad was also an excellent amateur fast pitch softball player and is in the Yakima Hall of Fame where he was recognized as an outstanding pitcher. In his later years he took up golf and joined the Elks club and Appletree men’s club where he won his fair share of long drive contests. He was also very active in the Son’s of Norway social and service club.
He is survived by his son, Ted Jensen Jr. and his daughter, Karen Jensen Woodin, four grandchildren: Teddy and Chad Jensen, Jeremy and Liliana Woodin, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife Beth, his parents, sisters May and Velma, as well as his brother Ernie.
Dad was, and the family is, grateful to Professional Case Management and their team of nurses and case managers who took care of Dad in his last few months. In particular he would want us to mention nurses Patty and Theresa from PCM who went above and beyond to help Dad. The family would also like to thank the caregivers he had before PCM took his case, Barbara and Nancy, who always treated and cared for him like family. We are also very thankful to hospice and their fine staff who were present in the last month of Dad’s life. He received many years of good care from the Cornerstone Team and his doctor Dan Doornink. There are many other kind and good friends and neighbors that we would like to thank: Munir, Rod, Brad, Melissa, Bill and all the members of the Sons of Norway, as well as Catholic Charities. Please forgive us if we have forgotten to mention anyone. Due to the pandemic there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers please direct to the Alzheimer’s Association. Final resting place will be alongside his beloved Beth at West Hills Memorial Park. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
