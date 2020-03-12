Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Tara Owen died suddenly on Saturday, March 3, 2020, unexpectedly.
She was born to Crystal DeAnda and Dan Bailey on October 2, 1988 in Yakima, Washington.
She always knew what she wanted and tried hard to get it.
She was married to Andrew Owen. Tara loved animals very much. At one time, she wanted to be a veterinarian. When she was a teenager, she helped train service dogs. She liked camping, laughing and being the center of attention. Spending time with friends and having fun was something she liked to do.
Tara is survived by her children Aliya Cantrell, Aiden Bailey, Dayton Owen and Kade Owen; Tara’s parents, Crystal and Ruben DeAnda and Dan Bailey; siblings Lucas DeAnda, Mike Bailey, Edward Bailey, Doug Bailey, Patty LaSalle, Jolene Napier, and David Bailey; grandmother Christine Osborn; aunts Sonya Brooklyn and Wanda Kuchcinski; uncle Gary; and cousins Joshua Andrews and Christopher Andrews.
A viewing will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 5:00 PM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In