Tara Lynn Brooks-Stockton

February 20, 1962 - April 16, 2021
Tara Lynn Brooks, 59, passed away April 16, 2021 at her home. She was born in Yakima, Washington February 20, 1962 the daughter of Fred Brooks, Jr. and June (Morris) Brooks.
Tara graduated from Naches High School and followed up her education with an associated degree in International Communication from Yakima Valley Community College. Over the course of her life, she attended Bellevue College and studied Psychology, obtained a Real Estate license, and graduated with a degree from Amazing Facts Bible College. Tara was a long time, active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and used her bible college degree as a bible worker, introducing many people to Jesus Christ and a new relationship with Him.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two sisters, Carol Jefferies and Irma “Connie” Maley and her daughter, Christina Dewey-Forderer. She is survived by her remaining siblings, Errol Brooks and wife Diane of Yakima, Washington, and Stella Schmidt and husband Milo of Selah, Washington; her husband Scott of Salem, Oregon, her daughter Shannon Morris and husband Nathan, and granddaughter, Kyra of Oregon City, Oregon.
Tara loved her church, flowers, gardening, was an accomplished dog and horse trainer, singer, photographer, and could not get enough of the outdoors. She touched many, many people’s lives with grace, love, and giving. She will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 3 pm at the Salem Central SDA Church, 1330 Summer Street NE, Salem, Oregon. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube (salemcentralsda). In lieu of flowers, a contribution for the Salem Central SDA Church building fund would be appreciated. Due to Covid occupancy limits, we are requesting that RSVPs be made to best utilize space available at the email, secretary@salemcentralsda.com.
