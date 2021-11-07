Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Tammy Marie Caoile lost her courageous four-year battle to cancer on October 31, 2021 at the young age of 53. Tammy passed at the Cottage in the Meadow surrounded by her loving family at her side. She was born on May 12, 1968 in Toppenish, WA to Norman Caoile and Linda Rustia.
Tammy’s uniquely beautiful soul could light up any room with her presence and infectious smile. Anyone who had the fortune of meeting her could instantly feel the depth of her genuine kindness and loving heart. Tammy had a magical ability to see the good in any person or situation.
She was a Christmas elf to her very core, milking out at least six months of Christmas spirit each year. She loved art, crafts, helping anyone she could, and most of all, her family. The laughter and joy Tammy had with her family is the stuff of legends. Tammy will forever be, cherished and deeply missed by everyone that had the honor of knowing her.
Tammy is survived by her four children, whom she deeply loved and adored — Jennifer Walker (Chris), Jessie Tejeda (Natasha), Josh Tejeda (Maria), and Michael Tejeda (Hailey); and her mother Linda Rustia. She is preceded in death by her stepfather Milton Rustia; father Norman Caoile, her companion Chuck Johnson, her beloved service dog Teddy, grandmother Lupe Valencia, two sisters, Michelle Caoile, and Monica Caoile (Mahalaga), two brothers, Norman Caoile, and Mark Caoile (Dannie), four beautiful grandchildren, Lilly, Nevaeh, Liam, and Nymeria, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless special friends.
Tammy’s spirit will live on through her family as well as all the lives she touched. She was a beautiful inspiration for how to live, how to love, and treat people. In Tammy’s honor, please be a little bit kinder, forgive someone who needs forgiving, and tell those you love how much you love them, because tomorrow is not promised.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
