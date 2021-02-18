On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, Tamara Ann Ennis, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at 58 years old in Seattle, WA. She was born in Yakima, WA on June 26, 1962 where she spent her childhood. She briefly moved to Entiat, WA with her first husband, Clarence “Jr.” Frisk, before returning home to be with family and settling on Chinook Pass. She was one of four children of Ronald A. Belair and Barbara L. Belair of Yakima, WA.
After attending East Valley High School, she worked in the agricultural industry. When she moved home, her career as a waitress began, being a dedicated and hard working employee, she vigorously worked her way up to General Manager, overseeing a local resort. It is here that she met her second husband and the rest of her life fell into place. She loved living on the river in her home in the mountains with her husband of 25 years, Rodney L. Ennis. She adored being a grandmother, spending time with her family, crocheting, and gambling. She was known for her genuine, good-hearted but fiery personality, infectious smile, and her strength.
She is survived by her husband Rodney Ennis, her children Skylar (Lisa) Frisk, Barbara (Bryan) Topping, and Stormi (Nick) Fee, her grandchildren Brysan and Brylie Topping, her siblings Guy Belair, Belinda Belair, and Trina Busey, and many nieces/nephews/cousins. She is predeceased in death by her parents and her first husband.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer for all of those who knew Tami & would like to join her family. She will be buried with her parents at Terrace Heights Memorial.
