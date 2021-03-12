Talbert William Taylor passed away in Yakima, Washington February 27, 2021. Talbert was born in Yakima at St. Elizabeth Hospital February 3, 1929 to Leslie Taylor and Vera (Leslie) Taylor.
He attended Ahtanum Elementary all eight years, and graduated from Yakima High School, class of 1948. Talbert served in the Army during the Korean War, serving his time in Alaska. Talbert then attended Cal Poly College in California. After attending Cal Poly, he had many memories to share of his rodeo days as a Bronc Rider.
Talbert is survived by his wife, Shirley Taylor of 63 years, three sons, Talbert Jr. (Kristi), Todd (Heidi), and Trent, granddaughter Sarah (Klayton), their sons Rowdy and River, who were the “light of his life” the last few years, step grandchildren Matthew, Kody, and Lindsay, many cousins, nieces, nephews, good friends, and roofing friends.
Talbert was preceded in death by his parents, sister LaVerne Sandall, and brother Thad Taylor. Honoring his request, there will be no service.
His wishes are for all to stand up and salute the American flag.
A golden heart stopped beating
Hard working hands at rest.
God took you home to prove
To us he only takes the best.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In