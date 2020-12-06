Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory
Sylvia Ann Seder, 75, of Kittitas, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with her loving husband of 50 years holding her hand. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg with livestreaming beginning at 10:55 a.m. at www.johnston-williams.com.
Sylvia was born on December 15, 1944 in Ellensburg, Washington to Charles and Maxine (Melbourne) Kuzminski. She was raised in Yakima and graduated from Davis High School in 1963. While in high school, Sylvia was a member of the Future Teachers of America and following graduation, attended Central Washington University where she earned her degree in teaching.
It was during her time at CWU that Sylvia met Gerrald Seder. They married on June 12, 1971 and made their home in Yakima for many years before moving to Kittitas in 2005. Syliva taught first and second grade at Stanton Elementary in Yakima for a few years before changing gears to help run the office for the business enterprises that she and Gerrald owned together.
Sylvia was very talented with handcrafts including quilting and crochet, winning many awards for her afghans, doll clothing and quilts over the years. Because she was left-handed, Sylvia learned to reverse the instructions for the many things she crocheted. She and Gerrald enjoyed square dancing and traveled many miles in their RV visiting Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. She also adored her beloved papillon, Cece.
Sylvia will be remembered as someone who was good at everything, who was always willing to help others and who never had a bad word to say about anyone. Her bright smile and sweet personality will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Gerrald, at their home in Kittitas; sister Linda Kuzminski of Yakima and brother Chuck Kuzminski of Tigard, Oregon as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial contributions in Sylvia’s honor are suggested to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Sylvia’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com.
