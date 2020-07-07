Valley Hills Funeral Home
Sybil Queahpama TulaXaksh passed away peacefully with loved ones around her on Thursday July 2nd, 2020. She was born December 18th, 1948 in Warm Springs, Oregon. Sybil was very family oriented. She was a food gatherer, and tulee mat maker. She was very fluent in her traditional language, and in her traditional ways of life. She was an avid pool player, and stickgamer as well. She enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren and family to the mountains, as well as powwow trails, and stickgame tournaments. Sybil is preceded in death by her mother Helen Sohappy, her brother George Queahpama (aka Boots), and sister Catherine Queahpama, along with Bender Gibson, and her grandchildren Wilma and Kevin Numkena, Nicholas Martinez, Lo’Quish Martinez, Nate Washington, and Roy Tahmalwash. Sybil is survived by her children Marvin and Lisa Martinez Jr., Angela Martinez, siblings Allie Queahpama, Cleda and Mike Peterson, and William Napyer, grandchildren Marvin Martinez III, Tee-Xaksh Martinez, Faith Martinez, Lawrence and Ashley Crossinghorse, Robert Chavez, Wilkins Sam, and Tasheena Sam, great-grandchildren Bryanna Broncheau, Kyleigh Martinez, Jaelynn Maass, Izabel Numkena and many others. Services will be held at Valley Hills Funeral home in Zillah on Friday July 3rd, 2020 at 11 AM, and from there she will go to her final resting place at Toppenish Creek Cemetery in White Swan.
