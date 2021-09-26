Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our sweet momma, Suzie Lois Mae Smith, passed away at age 65, on September 9, 2021 at 4:15 am while in the hospital at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA. She passed away of natural causes. She was born on October 6, 1955 in Cody, WY. She moved to Washington when she was about 6 weeks old. Suzie attended Union Gap and Wapato schools and was a resident of Union Gap for 46 years.
Suzie was a loving mother and friend to all. She didn’t have a bad bone in her body. She helped many people as much as she could, when she could. Suzie worked as a florist for 25 years and she loved her flowers and plants. She also loved spending time with her family and friends, her fur babies, and going on camping trips.
Suzie is survived by her two sons, Derek Roberts and Shaun Roberts, her seven grandchildren, Shane, Seaira, Somber, Kylee, Wyatt, Weston, and Wade, and one great-grandchild, Exana. Suzie is predeceased by her parents, Levi Everett Smith and Patricia Anne Galloway, and her son Kabin Everett Smith who passed on April 24, 2017.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Crosspoint Church (7803 Ahtanum Rd., Yakima, WA 98903). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com. There is a GoFundMe set up in her name, Suzie Smith.
An amazing person, Suzie will forever be missed but never forgotten. We love you, mom. Until we meet again.
