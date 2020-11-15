Suzanne V. Sloan “Sue”

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Sue fought and won many battles in her lifetime but finally lost the battle with Covid-19 on November 5, 2020. She was born in Yakima to Kathryn and Lawrence LaCabe on February 17, 1938.
Sue enjoyed sports including golf, skiing and softball. She was also one of the best women bowlers in Yakima. She was an avid fan of the Seahawks, Mariners, LPGA and Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Sue also enjoyed traveling around the country in her motor home. She spent several winters in Parker, Arizona meeting people from many states and Canada. She was a “people person” and made friends wherever she went. When she owned the “Dog Stop” on Track 29 many of her regulars soon became friends.
She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Sue is survived by her son Steve (Bonnie) Sloan, her brother Larry LaCabe, aunt Roberta Morgan, cousin Pat McCorkindale, numerous 2nd, 3rd, and 4th cousins, and her best friend Laurel Guinn.
Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff in the ICU unit of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion.
At Sue’s request a party will be held to celebrate her life at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
