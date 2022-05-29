Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Suzanne Loreé Richings, age 78, passed away on April 5, 2022, at Virginia Mason Hospital, with family members by her side.
Suzanne was born February 1, 1944, in San Diego, CA to Paul and Jacqueline Richings. In 1946 her parents moved to Yakima, WA, and she spent the remainder of her life in the Yakima Valley.
Suzanne graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1962. She continued her education after having children and graduated from Central Washington University with a B.A. in Elementary Education in 1982. She was a substitute teacher for many school districts and worked for the Selah School District for 16 years as a paraeducator in special programs.
Suzanne loved to travel and took many trips with her mother, including to England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Austria, Hawaii, and cruises to the Mexican Riviera, Eastern Caribbean, and Alaska Inland Passage, making friends along the way.
Suzanne loved Jesus. She joined the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Yakima in 1971 and remained a devoted member.
Suzanne is known for her kindness and generosity as many have been on the receiving end of letters, gifts, and flowers.
Suzanne is survived by her sons, Paul Strong (Tracy) of Cheney, WA and Eric Strong (Tammi) of Spokane, WA, her grandchildren, Isaac Strong, Brian Strong and Stephanie Hodgson, her sister, Holly Sanders of Maricopa, AZ, and her friend, Herb Hart of Yakima, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband John Kingston.
A Memorial Service will be held on June 4, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Yakima Seventh Day Adventist Church (507 N. 35th Ave., Yakima, WA).
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
