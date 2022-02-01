Suzanne D Rodriguez

Valley Hills Funeral Home - Sunnyside
Heaven gained another angel Monday January 24, 2022. Mom began her journey on this earth on May 4, 1965. Mom was born in Toppenish and was a lifetime resident of Sunnyside placing her faith in God at a very young age.
Shortly after high school, she began her 25 year career with Sunnyside Community Hospital where she met and made many friends.
During her working years Mom gave birth and raised my sister and me who dearly love and miss her. She never lost her gentle spirit, her sense of humor and her desire to care for family first even during difficult times.
Although she suffered from her arthritic pain for many years, mom was very customer service oriented and enjoyed her time at work and away from work by spending time with her children. Her lifetime pleasures were spending time with our grandmother, listening to and dancing to Tejano music, going fishing and watching old western movies.
Mom left us too early here on earth, however we are comforted knowing that she is now with our Lord and no longer suffering from physical pain.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her mother Soledad, father Margarito Rodriguez, and her brothers John and Ezekiel Rodriguez. Mom is survived by me, Lionel Licea, and daughter Katrina Lopez, brothers and sister Margarito Jr. (Louisa), Roberto (Annemarie), Joe (Teresa), Luis (Judy), Rachel (Kevin) Jacobs, Benjamin, and David D. Rodriguez; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
There will be a time of visitation day before from 4-7 PM Thursday February 3, 2022 at Valley Hills Funeral Home (VHFH), 531 S. 16th Street, Sunnyside, WA. A Christian Funeral Service will follow the next day Friday February 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at VHFH Chapel (same location). Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Van Belle Road, Sunnyside, WA.
In order to respect the family’s wishes please wear face mask at VHFH Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in