On July 21, 2020 our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Suzanne “Anne” Drollinger returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father and was greeted by her beloved husband Marty. Anne was still young at heart at the age of 88. She was born on February 7, 1932 in Sunnyside, WA, the daughter of Effie (Beans) “Grandma Tupper” and Robert Kollmar. Anne received her education in Sunnyside, WA. On May 1, 1948 she married the love of her life Martin “Marty” Drollinger in Sunnyside, WA. The Drollinger family established Valley Ready Mix Concrete Company in 1947 and Anne helped in the office doing secretarial work besides raising their three sons, Terry, Mike and Mark. Anne loved all holidays, especially Christmas; the Christmas village which she made with her children was placed with care and was cherished ever year. Anne would look forward to her son Mark and daughter-in-law Trish, to set up the family Christmas tree and help decorate for the season; she also spent many hours shopping for the perfect gifts. Anne enjoyed baking, cooking and was known for her legendary Almond Roca, which she shared during the Christmas Season with many friends. Anne loved when her son Mike would bring her fresh apples from his orchard, then together with son Terry they would make applesauce for the following year. Anne was a very active and devoted member of the Bethany Community Church, serving as Deacon, helping with memorial dinners, Vacation Bible School, Jolly Juniors, and was a member of the Bell Choir. She served as the financial secretary for forty-four years until 2015 when her good friend Mike Bren awarded her with a Gold Offering Plate. Mike Bren and Anne also shared the love of Gonzaga Basketball. Anne is what you would consider a Super Fan, she had their schedule, day, time and the channel set for each game and knew each player by name and number. Anne also was a member of the Lower Valley Golf Course (Black Rock Creek) Women’s Nine Hole Club, Garden Club and Bridge Clubs. She absolutely loved her quail collection, doing puzzles, playing dominos and playing the organ and piano. The Drollinger family shared a home in Sun River, OR with business associates, so during the summer Anne with her family would enjoy golfing and bike rides with her grandchildren. During the winter months snow skiing was enjoyed at Sun Valley and White Pass Ski Resorts.
Anne is survived by her pride and joy, her sons and their families which includes, Terry Drollinger, Mike Drollinger (Norma) and Mark Drollinger (Trish) all of Grandview, WA; grandchildren, Drew Drollinger (Taryn) of West Linn, OR, Jeramie Drollinger of Mount Lake Terrace, WA, Dacia Drollinger of Kennewick, WA and Keala Warren (Kohner) of Spokane, WA; and many nieces, nephews and two canine companions, Shaggy and Doogie. Anne is also survived by extended family Cameron Grow (Lori) and family of Pullman, WA, Chris Grow of Grandview, WA, David Foster (Karie) of American Fork, Utah and Morgan Swarthout (Thyron) of Bonney Lake, WA, Jose and Alicia Meza and their family, in which the Drollinger family will be forever grateful for all the love, care, time and prayers devoted to our mother, Anne, over the years by their precious family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Effie “Grandma Tupper” and Robert Kollmar, beloved husband Martin “Marty” Drollinger, two brothers, Bruce and Walter Kollmar, and last but not least her dog, Scruffy.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from Noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. A private family service will be held and burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Anne’s memory may contribute to the Grandview Bethany Church, 201 Birch Ave., Grandview, WA 98930, Extra Mile Student Center, P.O. Box 652, Grandview, WA 98930, or to the Grandview Young Life, c/o Eric Meza, 33 Sandhill Rd., Grandview, WA 98930. Those wishing to sign Anne’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
