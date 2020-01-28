Susan Seymour Corley (Kanne), born to Herbert and Dorthy Kanne 12-18-1951 in Tillamook, OR, passed away on 01-18-2020 in Yakima, WA, at 68 years old. She is survived by her two daughters Rhonda Delapena and Miranda Diaz, her grandson who she helped raise, Michael Catron; siblings Herb Kanne, Velma Nelson, and Gil Wirfs, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She attended Tillamook High School from 1967 to 1970. Susan worked at Toys r Us for 15 years before retiring. She loved spending time with her grandkids. She was a amazing person, and was so loved by all who knew her.
