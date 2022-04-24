Keith & Keith Funeral Home
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, Grammy, sister, aunt, and dear friend Susan Lee Putman, 71, on April 12, 2022.
Susan was born October 16, 1950 to Beverly St. George and Paul Arnold in Yakima WA at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was the eldest of 5 children — her brother Greg, twin sisters Merry and Terry, and baby brother Kirk.
As many already know, when you met Susan, there was something different and special about her. When she was 4 years old, she contracted the polio virus prior to the development of the vaccine. She was a survivor and persevered among the many physical challenges she faced in her lifelong years ahead with post-polio. But that didn’t stop her as polio was only the start of her journey — a roadmap that would define her life and, against all medical odds, make her the strong woman and mother she became.
Susan was raised in Sunnyside, WA. She attended schools K-12 where she met her best friends Judy, Linda, and first husband. In September 1973, she welcomed her first daughter, Jennifer. In 1975 she met her second husband Craig Putman and wed June 19, 1976. Together they raised Jennifer and Craig’s oldest daughters Julie and Shannon in Wapato, WA. In June 1979 Susan and Craig welcomed their first wild child together, Travis (Rachel.) In February 1983, their youngest surprise daughter Jessica (Ryan) was born.
Over the past 46 years of marriage to Craig, Susan had a “fruit-ful” life. She was a caretaker/bookkeeper to her grandparents, Nellie and Norman Byrd for many years, living next to them and the orchards. In 1996 Susan took a leap of faith and decided to take over the company Norman once owned, Inland Fruit. While there Susan flourished and loved every second of being a businesswoman. She touched many lives in her time as President until it was time for her to retire that season of her life. Susan was also very active in the community with the Wapato Presbyterian Church, Logos program and Turkey Dinner, Wapato Swim Team, Wapato Schools, Blue Birds, and various charities and scholarship programs.
In retirement Susan was able to enjoy family, friendships, being a grandmother, volunteering for Make-A-Wish Foundation, travel, art, reunions, get-togethers, Christmas, shopping at TJ Maxx, cooking/baking, her favorite shows, Fambam texts, Mexican train nights, and being Grammy to her youngest grandchild, Ewan. Even though the world was in a pandemic, she was able to get the last 2 years of her life spending time at home safeguarding, and playing with her new grandson who moved in next door. He was her sunshine and kept her going every day, even when she was ill and in bed with a broken leg.
Susan is survived by her husband Craig, daughter Jennifer Putman, daughter Jessica Gormley (Ryan), daughter-in-law Rachel Putman-Macias (Shane), grandchild Ewan Gormley, step-daughters Julie Cardenas and Shannon Leonardson, sister Terry Fischer (Tom), sister Merry Donahue (Pat), sister-in-law Sue Montgomery (Kirk), many special nieces and nephews, extended grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly.
Susan is preceded in death by her grandparents, mother Beverly Montgomery and stepfather, Donald Montgomery, father Paul Arnold, brothers Greg Arnold and Kirk Montgomery, and son Travis Putman.
There is so much that can be said about Susan. If you were lucky to know her, you would immediately know she was a fighter, a survivor, and someone who loved fiercely. She was a defender of her children and protected them against whatever obstacles they would face. She selflessly loved and cared for many in her life, including all the friends and pets her kids would bring home. Mom lived her life so full of Grace, sass, stubbornness, quick wit, and wisdom. We are heartbroken and will miss her terribly as the world lost such a beautiful light.
We wish to thank the first responders, Yakima Memorial Hospital, and her special caregivers Maggie and Tina who were a tremendous gift to our family.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 2 pm at the Putman House in Wapato, WA.
A private interment will be held graveside for immediate family and close friends at Tahoma Cemetery. Please donate to Make-A-Wish Foundation AK & WA in her honor. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
