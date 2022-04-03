Susan Marlene Schmoe passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on a beautiful Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, at the age of 60. She fought a long and hard battle with Wegener’s Granulomatosis, an auto-immune disease that devastated her health. Sue was born to Marlene and Bob Hartley in Walla Walla, Washington on June 9, 1961. She grew up in Walla Walla and Yakima.
Sue was an accomplished high school diver and competed at State in 1980. She was the Captain of the Flag Team at Eisenhower high school along with her lifelong friends, Carla, Patti, and Kristen. Sue started working at the YMCA in high school as a lifeguard, swim and diving instructor which evolved into a 25 year career that ended abruptly in 2007 when her declining health forced her into retirement. During her time as the Aquatics Director at the Yakima Family YMCA and later at the Spokane Valley Y, she touched the lives of thousands of children and their parents. Sue developed the backyard swim lesson program in Yakima. She was one of 20 across the nation to lead the western region in developing and implementing a synchronized swimming program, contributing to the pool of potential swimmers for Olympic and international competition. A cherished honor Sue earned was being selected as a delegate to International China 89, a YMCA Young Adult Program of Friendly Exchange, the opportunity of a lifetime. Sue coached high school diving where she led Yakima Valley divers to compete in the State competition twice.
Susie Q had a zest for life, bringing passion and energy to everything she did. Sue and her husband Dave bought and flipped houses in Yakima as property investments. Sue loved to travel and visited nearly all 50 states. Sue found solace in gardening and spending time at the beach when her daughters lived in Florida, Hawaii and Japan. Sue was a dedicated Christian who taught Sunday school at Wesley United Methodist Church in Yakima and was involved in Awana in Spokane. After retirement, Sue discovered a love of quilting and joined a local church group. She poured so much love into the many quilts she made for family and friends. Sue left an imprint on each person she met. She didn’t wait for special occasions, she embraced each day, despite the trials and tribulations she faced. Since Sue was the family historian with an impeccable memory, no facts were overlooked at family story time. Far and above all her accomplishments, Sue’s greatest fulfillment in life was raising her three successful children and enjoying time with her grandchildren.
Sue is survived by her dedicated husband of 41 years, Dave, her three children, Michelle (Joel Sadler), Sara (David O’Connor), and Robert (Brooke Schmoe), and her six grandchildren (Alexa, Janeya, Hartley, Morgan, Noah, and Caleb). She is survived by her mother, Marlene Monroe, sisters Lynn, Cheryl, Paula, and Candy, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Sue is preceded in death by her father, Bob. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Spokane and details will be published at a later date. Pacific NW Cremations in Spokane Valley, WA are in charge of arrangements.
