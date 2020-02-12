Susan Marie Crick was born on 12/22/1963 in Sitka, Alaska.
Susan is survived by her father, Allan (wife Dorothy) Crick, mother, Jackie Van OrsDol, brother, Doug (Corinne) Crick, brother, John Atkins, lifelong friends, some of whom are: Rose, Tambra, Ty, Nea, & Susan’s dogs, Jenny, Roscoe & Marley.
For those wishing to honor Susan, her favorite charity is Yakima Pet Rescue, 1011 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima, WA 98902, (509)-248-3113. There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date and time. Thank you to everyone that loved our Susan. “Rest now Susie,” for we will see you again in your Heavenly Home.
