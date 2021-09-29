Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Susan Mae Martinez born July 6, 1954 in San Francisco, California to Elsie and Roy Ross passed peacefully on September 1, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Susan grew up in Sunnyside, WA graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1974. After some college, Susan met and married Nick Martinez Jr. in 1975. Susan and Nick moved to Yakima, WA in 1979 to raise their two children Christine and Nicholas.
Susan took pride in her work first as a programming manager at KNDO/NBC and later as an administrator at Loofborrow Wetch Architects.
Susan was an excellent cook and enjoyed painting, planning trips and watching the 49’ers.
Susan is survived by her husband, Nick Martinez Jr., their children Christine Clark and Nicholas (Candi) Martinez, grandchildren Caitlin Clark, Mariya Martinez and Jalen Peake; siblings Leslie (Chris) Hofelich, Eweulle (Kay) Robertson, Clint Farnworth, Susan (Tony) Bertsch, Diane Marquez, Michael (Leslie) Ross, Kathryn Tate, Karen (Ken) Jordan, Heather Pacheco, Eugene, Rodger and William Walters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Ross and Elsie Parsons, step-parents Beverley and Alsie “Jean” Ross and siblings Leroy and Mary Ross.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October1, 2021 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. To share a memory of Susan visit www.keithandkeith.com.
