Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Susan Lynn Charlton, 60, of Yakima, passed away at home on February 27, 2020, and her husband Donald Lloyd Charlton, of Yakima, passed away at their home on February 19, 2020.
Don was a Vietnam veteran, serving with the U.S. Marine Corps. Being married 39 years, they enjoyed spending time together, especially camping and going to the beach.
Susan is survived by sisters Marie L’Heureux, Cindy Wangler, Diane Gohl and Julie Conklin. Don is survived by brothers Gary Charlton and Mike Charlton; sisters Gloria Simmons and Sandy Charlton.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences can be made at brooksidefuneral.com.
