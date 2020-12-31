Susan Laura Burke was born in New York City on July 18, 1953 to Frank and Stella Cumba and passed away unexpectedly at her home in Yakima in December 16, 2020.
Susan’s family moved to Southern California when she was a one year old where she grew up into adulthood. She loved going to the beach and the movies, spending time with her cousins as Disneyland was a teenage hangout. While there, Susan had her only child, Nicole (Emond) Angelo, who she loved with all her heart and was so very proud of.
In 1979, Susan’s family migrated to Granite Falls, Washington. She and Nicole were soon to follow. This is where she met her husband of 31 years, Bob Burke. They were married and moved to Selah in 1989. Susan worked as a waitress and loved her job at Magic’s Pizza.
In 2012 both Susan and Bob retired and moved to their summer home in Packwood. There, Susan loved going on drives, feeding squirrels peanuts from her porch, feeding apples to the elk and fishing the mountain lakes. If the boat was on the water… she was in it.
They returned to Yakima on December 15, 2019, making Packwood their summer home again.
Susan is survived by her husband Bob, her daughter Nicole Angelo, grandchildren Julia Grace (Drew), Justin Angelo, and great-grandson Brody Grace all of La Habra, California; sister Linda Ralston and brother-in-law Ron Ralston Sr. of Selah; niece Kim DeGroot (Jim) of Arlington, WA; and nephew Ronnie Ralston Jr. of Selah. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Stella Cumba of Selah.
A memorial will be hosted by her daughter and extended family in La Habra, CA at an undetermined date.
