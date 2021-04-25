Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Susan L Carlton, 86, of Yakima, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. She was born May 26, 1934 in Freeborn, MN to Levi and Leona Prescott. As a child she moved to the Yakima Valley and graduated from East Valley High School. In 1952 she married Harold Carlton and together they raised five children.
The most important thing to Sue was spending time with her children and grandchildren. While raising her family she enjoyed many outdoor activities including horseback riding, dirt biking, boating, and camping. Sue symbolized her dedication to Jehovah God by baptism in 1952, where she met her future husband, Harold. She was an active member of the Jehovah’s Witness congregation locally and lived her life following the principals she taught others from the bible. Sue made many close friends through her faith including her dear friend Pat Henderson. Sue worked for the billing department at Memorial Hospital for over 35 years and upon her retirement at 79 continued to stay active caring for her great-grandchildren. The pillar of her family, Sue leaves behind a legacy of faith, generosity, and kindness, and deeply impacted all those who knew and loved her.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, one sister, and her dearly loved mother-in-law Virginia. Sue is survived by her children, David, Phillip, Kathy, Michael (Kelly) and Pamela Carlton; grandchildren, David Jr., Ginger, Daniel, Morgan, Johnathan, Connor, Jake and Raymond; and great-grandchildren, Aidan, Oliver, and Ronan.
There will be a Memorial Service on Zoom, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm. If you wish to attend, please contact Pat Henderson at 509-654-6615 for more information. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
